Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 27th

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
Africa Oil Price Performance
Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Africa Oil has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $614.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.02.
