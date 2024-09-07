Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 27th

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Africa Oil Price Performance

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Africa Oil has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $614.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

About Africa Oil

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.