Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

