Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.63.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
