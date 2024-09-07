Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 44,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,119,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Ainos Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 15,348.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

