Aion (AION) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $931,503.46

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $931,503.46 and $58.07 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00076763 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020583 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006849 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

