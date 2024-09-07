Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $931,496.20 and approximately $15.68 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00075643 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006838 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

