Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

