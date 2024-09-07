Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$88.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$87.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$76.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$68.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

