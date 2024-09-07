Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.21 and last traded at $85.22. 41,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 619,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,359,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 906,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

