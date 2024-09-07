Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.11

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.11 and last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 27071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.

Separately, Ventum Financial increased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 250.01, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.29 million, a P/E ratio of -129.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.31 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 206.69%. Research analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0482034 EPS for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

