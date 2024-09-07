American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Sells $40,742.99 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $40,742.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at $889,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Shepardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Shepardson sold 876 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $5,256.00.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $0.58. American Well had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 120.44%. The business had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in American Well by 1,418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96,644 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 7,673.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

