Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2,497.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.21.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
