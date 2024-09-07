Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price at $133.43

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.43.
BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BFAM
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,363,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,995,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,467,000.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.34.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Horizons Family Solutions
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.