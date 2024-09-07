Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price at $133.43

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.43.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $492,936.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,020. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,363,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,995,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,467,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

