Analysts Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT at $7.50

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,927.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $362,840. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

