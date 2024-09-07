Analyzing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) and Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy N/A 1.87% 0.67% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 10.87% 9.07% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Talen Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Talen Energy currently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Talen Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talen Energy and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.55 billion 0.00 $613.00 million N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $22.01 billion 0.19 $452.44 million N/A N/A

Talen Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Talen Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.