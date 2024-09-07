ANDY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. ANDY has a market capitalization of $56.47 million and $1.89 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANDY has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANDY alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00005462 USD and is down -9.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,002,274.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.