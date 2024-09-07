Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director Acquires $17,536.00 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Carson acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,536.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth about $15,647,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,061,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 96.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 1,839,329 shares during the last quarter.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
