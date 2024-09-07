Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson Sells 40,000 Shares

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,405,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APGE stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.74. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APGE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

