Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $237.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.62.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $220.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.