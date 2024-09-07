ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($25.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $228.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

In other ARCA biopharma news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 196 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.92 per share, with a total value of $96,808.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,698.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,176 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $2,681,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $14,731,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

