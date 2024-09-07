ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ArcBest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.18.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.57. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 34.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after buying an additional 150,467 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

