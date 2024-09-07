Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Sells $10,298,438.94 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.96.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after buying an additional 7,320,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after buying an additional 7,549,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after buying an additional 217,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $420,457,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.