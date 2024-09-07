Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

