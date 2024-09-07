Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Price Performance
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Company Profile
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Global Listed Infrastructure
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/2 – 9/6
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.