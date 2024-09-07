Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 1,955 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 1,955 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,193.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,488.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,348 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $10,608.76.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 9,168 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $66,284.64.

On Monday, July 1st, K Charles Janac sold 4,583 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $33,180.92.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $271.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.12. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arteris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 87,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.