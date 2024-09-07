Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $10,608.76 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $10,608.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 5th, K Charles Janac sold 1,955 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $14,193.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 9,168 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $66,284.64.

On Monday, July 1st, K Charles Janac sold 4,583 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $33,180.92.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.05 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $271.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 87,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth $580,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

