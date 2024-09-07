Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 37,561 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 37,561 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $281,331.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 544,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,065.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arteris Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AIP stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on Arteris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arteris by 2,182.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.