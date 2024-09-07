Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$7.00 at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.78. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.51 and a 1-year high of C$7.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$784.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.46.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

