Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $17.67 Average PT from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

