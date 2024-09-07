Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a reduce rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The company had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 389,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976 over the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $3,050,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Asana by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

