Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Target Price to $5.00

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIMFree Report) had its price target decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.25 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIM opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. AIM ImmunoTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.39.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 13,952.74% and a negative return on equity of 269.04%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIMFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.92% of AIM ImmunoTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.