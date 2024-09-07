Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Target Price to $5.00

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.25 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIM opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. AIM ImmunoTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.39.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 13,952.74% and a negative return on equity of 269.04%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. ( NYSE:AIM Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.92% of AIM ImmunoTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

