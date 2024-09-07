Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $157.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average of $138.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

