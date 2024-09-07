ASD Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $23.51 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013434 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,326.12 or 1.00078339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03520863 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,350,919.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

