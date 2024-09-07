Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6,150 ($80.87) target price on the stock.

AHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,800 ($89.41) to GBX 6,500 ($85.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.79) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,933.13 ($64.87).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,190 ($68.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,256.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,472.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,880.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,437 ($58.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,180 ($81.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,898.55%.

In related news, insider Renata Ribeiro purchased 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,273 ($69.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,436.80 ($11,093.75). In related news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($67.22), for a total value of £1,894,660.56 ($2,491,335.38). Also, insider Renata Ribeiro bought 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,273 ($69.34) per share, with a total value of £8,436.80 ($11,093.75). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

