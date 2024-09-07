ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

