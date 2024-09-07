ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $5.55 on Thursday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.
ASOS Company Profile
