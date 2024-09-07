ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.73

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 5644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

