ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded to Strong Sell by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ASAZY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 119,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $16.27.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

