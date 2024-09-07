Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Chairman Michael Gaubert Sells 15,033 Shares of Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 15,033 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $33,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Asset Entities Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASST opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 8.38. Asset Entities Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.