Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up about 1.8% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000.

FLTR opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

