Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.7% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of XAR stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $156.43. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
