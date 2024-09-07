Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 531 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,448,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,377 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 21,963.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 153,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 152,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 146,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,089,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

