Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $8.84 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.81 or 0.00040205 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.84 billion and $181.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,260,505 coins and its circulating supply is 405,257,405 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

