Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

See Also

