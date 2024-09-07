Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGE. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,149,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,096,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 116,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 160,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVGE stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.