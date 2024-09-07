Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) is Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2,135.4% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 121,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 116,061 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,786,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,378,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,324,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $455.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

