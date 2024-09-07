Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE) Stake Boosted by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSE opened at $50.95 on Friday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.