Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.57.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

