B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOWL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bowlero has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 275,525 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,632,000 after buying an additional 236,060 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 183,252 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $2,648,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 164,603 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

