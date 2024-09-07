Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on October 11th

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bakkavor Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 153 ($2.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £884.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.87. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.50 ($2.15).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

