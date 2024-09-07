Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $364.60

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.60 ($4.79) and traded as high as GBX 375.62 ($4.94). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 361.50 ($4.75), with a volume of 120,039 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 364.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 373.35. The firm has a market cap of £56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

