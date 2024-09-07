Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Price Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.