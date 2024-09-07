Bank of America Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $115.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get Aflac alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.